77-year-old man dead after house fire in Kamsack, Sask.

A 77-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in Kamsack, Sask.

RCMP and firefighters were called to the scene at around 9:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, according to an RCMP news release.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The 77-year-old was inside.

RCMP say officers and firefighters could not go into the home because of how big the flames were.

The man was found dead inside of the house once the blaze was put out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but police do not believe it was suspicious in nature.

The 77-year-old's name is not being released.

Kamsack is located about 82 kilometres away from Yorkton.