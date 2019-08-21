Woman missing from Kamsack area found safe
Kamsack RCMP have located Jamie Lee Cote safe and sound according to a news release issued on Friday.
Jamie Lee Cote, 28, from Keeseekoose First Nation, was reported missing on Aug. 13
Kamsack RCMP say a missing Keeseekoose First Nation woman has been found.
Jamie Lee Cote, 28, was reported missing on Aug. 13 after last being spotted walking north of Keeseekoose First Nation and later getting into a grey SUV on Highway 49 just west of Norquay, Sask,.
Cote was found safe and sound according to an RCMP release issued on Friday.