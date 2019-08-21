Woman missing from Kamsack area found safe

Kamsack RCMP say a missing Keeseekoose First Nation woman has been found.

Jamie Lee Cote, 28, was reported missing on Aug. 13 after last being spotted walking north of Keeseekoose First Nation and later getting into a grey SUV on Highway 49 just west of Norquay, Sask,.

Cote was found safe and sound according to an RCMP release issued on Friday.