Kamsack's loitering bylaw unfairly targets Indigenous people, says chief

Criticism has been mounting over the Town of Kamsack's new loitering and public nuisance bylaw, with some decrying it as being racially charged.

"It was definitely aimed at the First Nations people," said Key First Nation Chief Clarence Papequash, noting he and fellow chiefs had heard of Indigenous people being harassed because of bylaw enforcement.

"You couldn't stand still on the street there, they'd tell you to move on."

A gathering was held on Aug. 24 that brought together Kamsack's mayor, chiefs from Key, Cote and Keeseekoose First Nations, as well as several members of the public, to address concerns around the new bylaw.

Signs and flags flew at the Aug. 24 protest. (Facebook)

The new town bylaw came into effect earlier this year. It states people can not pose a public nuisance by "collecting, loitering or standing idle" on any street or sidewalk or parking lot.

The bylaw restricts soliciting, as well as lays out rules against fighting, being intoxicated or impaired, and spitting, defecating or urinating in public spaces.

Understanding addictions

Papequash said he feels the loitering bylaw may be aimed partly at Indigenous people who are struggling with addiction. But he said Kamsack's council may not understand the bigger picture.

"Myself, I've been a drug addict and an alcoholic for a long time. I know how it is, why it is, that I became an alcoholic and a drug addict," he said, adding more help is needed to address these underlying issues.

Key First Nation's Chief Clarence Papequash says he's encouraged by the Kamsack mayor and council's willingness to revisit a contentious bylaw. (Submitted photo)

Labelling people as a nuisance for simply standing on the street is "like they're calling us garbage," he said.

Mayor Nancy Brunt declined to comment on her council's approach to the loitering and nuisance bylaw until after its Sept. 10 meeting.

Mayor of Kamsack Nancy Brunt said in recorded comments that she would work together with chiefs to promote reconciliation, but declined to comment about the loitering bylaw until after her council's Sept. 10 meeting. (Town of Kamsack photo)

But, Brunt said she stands by the remarks she made at a recent protest, which were recorded by attendees.

In the video, she told the crowd that "everyone is welcome in Kamsack at any time. But we want it to be welcome, in a safe and happy environment. That's what we're going to be working toward."

She said she would be meeting with the chiefs to set up a reconciliation event, closing by telling the crowd that "we are all created in God's image. And we are all one people. And we need to lay racism to rest," which was greeted by cheers from those attending.

Papequash said he hopes to see the bylaw rescinded, lest it cause more hurt or spark a boycott of the town. So far, he feels encouraged by the mayor's response to the protest.

"I feel good because they're going to sit down and work with us. They're not shutting the door."