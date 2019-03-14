Kamsack identifies tiny home community as possible solution to housing needs

The town of Kamsack has a space problem.

The town — located about 270 kilometres northeast of Regina — has more space than it knows what to do with.

There are 14 consolidated lots on the edge of town — space formerly occupied by a trailer park — that are undeveloped. An expression of interest was issued last month, asking professionals how to best use the space.

"The Town does not have any experience in housing development, nor do we have a preconceived idea about what the partnership or end results would look like," the expression of interest said.

The town's expression of interest suggested the space could be ideal for a community of energy-efficient tiny homes, built using green technology.

Town administrator Laura Lomenda said the community is currently faced with a number of different questions around housing.

"We have people who may come to the lake in the summertime, we have hunters and fishermen that come up this way," she said.

"Our hospitals the last few years have been doing a lot of part-time staffing… they're here for a couple of weeks and then they go back."

She said the community also has a need for group housing, to serve those with physical or mental disabilities and the town would consider a project designed to create more of those homes in Kamsack.

Lomenda said Kamsack currently has a lot of low and high end rental options, but there isn't much in between. She suggested a tiny home community may be a way to address that need as well.

But the expression of interest isn't just limited to tiny homes. Lomenda said the town would consider any expression of interest that addresses the needs laid out in the document.

"We're hoping we get back some really creative proposals," she said.

"We don't know what the town's role would be; obviously we cannot finance a huge development but we certainly would be open to partnering on something."

The expression of interest period ends on Aug. 31, 2020.

Lomenda said the town will have a better idea in the fall, after the expressions of interest were sorted through, of what it would do with the its extra property.