Search continues for body of Ernest Severight, believed drowned

Sunday marked the sixth day in the search for Ernest Severight, who fell into the Assiniboine River near Kamsack, Sask., and is believed to have drowned.

"I've been here since Tuesday evening and we're not going to give up 'til we find him," said George Cote, Chief of Cote First Nation.

A father of four, Severight was a member of Cote First Nation. Chief Cote said he's known the Severight family since he was a kid.

"Ernest was a very nice young man," Cote said. "He was very culturally minded; he always helped at the ceremonies. He's going to be missed by a lot of people, a lot of friends."

Volunteer divers join the search

Volunteers have been searching for Ernest Severight's body since he was seen falling into the Assiniboine River near Kamsask, Sask., on Tuesday. (Eunice Ketchemonia-Cote/Facebook)

Hundreds of volunteers had gathered Sunday morning, walking up and down the river to check debris and trees along the bank, Cote said.

"A lot of people have been coming out and a lot of people have been providing food and water for our volunteers that are here," he said. "It's overwhelming to see how much support we get from Saskatchewan."

Volunteer divers from Winnipeg and Grandmother's Bay were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon, Cote said.

Earlier in the week, the RCMP had sent divers to search the water. Police said in a press release that the search has been hampered by strong currents and poor visibility under water but that all of the areas that could be searched under water have been covered.

Cote said the family has been in touch with the RCMP throughout the week and there were plans for the family and the RCMP to meet again on Sunday.

"I hope that we can find him ASAP so that we can get closure," Cote said. "The family is very high emotionally right now and they really want to find him so that we can move forward."

It's overwhelming to see how much support we get from Saskatchewan. - Chief George Cote, Cote First Nation

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Severight's family and friends, and to cover the cost of food for volunteers who have been searching for him.

Kamsack is 226 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The RCMP is warning people to stay away from the river at this time of year, saying that spring runoff and turbulent waters make the river dangerous.