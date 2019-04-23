Man believed to have drowned near dam in Kamsack: Sask. RCMP

A 30-year-old man is believed to have drowned near a dam in Kamsack, Sask., on Tuesday, RCMP say.

Police and fire crews were called to the golf course in Kamsack with reports of people in distress.

When they arrived, a man was hanging off a log at the dam and a 44-year-old woman was attempting a rescue, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The woman fell into the turbulent waters as she was trying to save the man but crews were able to save her, the release said.

Rescue crews lost sight of the man as he went under the water. An underwater recovery team is now on site searching the waters, as well as the shore along the Assiniboine River, for his body.

Kamsack is 226 kilometres northeast of Regina.