First Nations man's human rights complaint against Regina Canadian Tire to be resolved today

A First Nations' man who lodged a human rights complaint after saying he was accused of stealing and assaulted at a Regina Canadian Tire will hear the resolution of his case today.

Kamao Cappo said he was at the store in July 2017 and looking to buy a chainsaw when he noticed a problem with the product. He left the box with customer service. Cappo said he had placed a can of oil and a spare chain in the box, to make it easier for an employee to carry. That's when an employee accused him of stealing.

Cappo said he was not stealing and refused to leave the store. He filmed the incident. It showed the interaction becoming increasingly heated until the employee pushed Cappo up against a shelf. The employee can then be seen pushing him toward the exit, with Cappo sliding on his feet.

A Regina man posted a couple of videos online following an altercation at a Canadian Tire store. 2:06

"If we were white and walked into the store, this would not have happened," wrote Cappo online after the incident.

Shortly after the incident, the store announced the man was no longer working there. No charges were filed.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission said that Cappo will be in attendance at the press conference, which takes place at 11:30 am CST at the Delta Hotel in Regina.