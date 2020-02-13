Inquest into the suicide death of 13-year-old Sask. boy to begin next month

A coroner's inquest into a 13-year-old boy's 2018 death by suicide at his family's farm east of Balgonie, Sask., is set to begin next month.

Kaleab Schmidt was found unresponsive on his family farm on April 30, 2018. EMS were called and CPR was performed, but Schmidt was pronounced dead on-scene.

After his death, friends and family said Schmidt was the victim of bullying and racism.

Belan Tsegaye, who said Schmidt was her best friend, released an anti-bullying tribute to him on YouTube.

The inquest is set to begin March 2 at 10 a.m. CST at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Regina.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. A jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths, but are not required to do so.

Coroner Alma Wiebe will preside at the inquest.