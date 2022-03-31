2nd teen charged in death of 16-year-old Kadee Burns

A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with the death a 16-year-old from Regina, who was found dead in November in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

Regina Police Service said the 16-year-old boy, the second teenage boy to be charged in relation to Kadee Burns' death, was arrested Tuesday and is also facing a second-degree murder charge. Neither boys can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 16-year-old boy was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were sent to a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street for a weapons offence at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021.

They found Burns' body outside the residence, where she was later confirmed to be dead by EMS.

The next day, members from the forensic identification division, the provincial coroner's office and major crimes division determined it was a homicide, police said.

On Nov. 15, the first teenager was charged with second-degree murder.

Daphne Head, Burns' mother, confirmed the death of her daughter to CBC News in November.

"We want justice and that person put away for what he/she did," she wrote in a text message at the time. "She didn't deserve what happened to her."

A vigil for 16-year-old Kadee Burns was held for 16 nights in the weeks following her death. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Shortly after Burns' death, Lyrico Keller, a 37-year-old from Regina, began organizing a vigil to show support and community resilience.

It continued for 16 nights, though not consecutive given the cold weather, with candles, teddy bears and flowers covering the base of a snowy tree on the block of Rae Street where Burns died.