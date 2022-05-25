Justin Trudeau visiting seniors, university students and a daycare during stop in Saskatoon today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Saskatoon today where he will meet with long-term care residents, vaccine researchers and visit a daycare.

The Prime Minister's first stop will be at a long-term care centre where he will meet with residents.

At noon he is scheduled to make a joint announcement with Saskatchewan's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health about long-term care.

Following that announcement Trudeau will meet with students at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Agriculture and Bio resources and the university's Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization (VIDO).

VIDO has been at the forefront of Canada's efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trudeau will make his final stop at a daycare where he will discuss child care and early learning with families.