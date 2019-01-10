Trudeau takes questions on pipelines, carbon, Indigenous rights in Regina town hall meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fielded questions on everything from pipelines to Indigenous rights to his favourite childhood toy Thursday evening before a lively Regina crowd of about 1,100 people.

He was also asked about steel tariffs, the carbon tax, an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, immigration policies, deficits and support for mental health.

Before it began, roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside the venue — the University of Regina's kinesiology building. The group included a pro-oil and gas protester and an Indigenous rights protester.

"I'm not pleased with what's going on," said protester Gloria Armstrong.

"He's giving away money to so many other people — the $10.5 million that was given to the so-called criminal [Omar Khadr] and veterans are not getting money."

Protesters voiced their displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his town hall meeting in Regina on Thursday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The event took place a day after a similar, but more raucous meeting Trudeau held in Kamloops, B.C., where he faced questions about pipelines and reconciliation with Indigenous people.

Separately, pro-pipeline protesters gathered outside the the Saskatchewan Legislature earlier this week, calling for support for the resource sector.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked what his favourite toy was as a child: Stretch Armstrong 1:17

That rally saw Premier Scott Moe lambasting the federal carbon tax and Bill C-69, which deals with environmental assessments of resource development. There was also an anti-pipeline rally a few kilometres away.

Trudeau is expected to make several stops around the city on Friday in the company of Ralph Goodale, the Liberals' lone MP in Saskatchewan.