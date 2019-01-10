Trudeau takes questions on pipelines, carbon, Indigenous rights in Regina town hall meeting
Protesters gather outside during PM's appearance at University of Regina
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fielded questions on everything from pipelines to Indigenous rights to his favourite childhood toy Thursday evening before a lively Regina crowd of about 1,100 people.
He was also asked about steel tariffs, the carbon tax, an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, immigration policies, deficits and support for mental health.
Before it began, roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside the venue — the University of Regina's kinesiology building. The group included a pro-oil and gas protester and an Indigenous rights protester.
"I'm not pleased with what's going on," said protester Gloria Armstrong.
"He's giving away money to so many other people — the $10.5 million that was given to the so-called criminal [Omar Khadr] and veterans are not getting money."
The event took place a day after a similar, but more raucous meeting Trudeau held in Kamloops, B.C., where he faced questions about pipelines and reconciliation with Indigenous people.
Separately, pro-pipeline protesters gathered outside the the Saskatchewan Legislature earlier this week, calling for support for the resource sector.
That rally saw Premier Scott Moe lambasting the federal carbon tax and Bill C-69, which deals with environmental assessments of resource development. There was also an anti-pipeline rally a few kilometres away.
Trudeau is expected to make several stops around the city on Friday in the company of Ralph Goodale, the Liberals' lone MP in Saskatchewan.
With files from Cory Coleman, Michelle Ghoussoub, Bryan Eneas