Justin Cox sentencing date pushed to December

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox will have to wait until at least December to find out what sentence he will receive for an assault causing bodily harm charge he pleaded guilty to in early September.

Cox appeared in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing, which included a victim impact statement written by the woman he assaulted.

The Crown asked for 12 months jail time followed by 18 months of probation with conditions.

The defence argued the Crown's sentence is on the harsher end of the spectrum and asked for an elevated fine and a probation period.

Cox was given an opportunity to speak in court and said he was sorry for what he had done. He asked for another chance from the judge.

The judge, Crown and defence agreed to meet near the end of this month to finalize an early December sentencing date.