'He threatened to kill me,' ex-girlfriend of former Roughrider Justin Cox tells court at sentencing hearing

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox will be sentenced in December for assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend last year.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in September and appeared in Regina provincial court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

Court heard Cox and his ex-girlfriend were at Shoppers Drug Mart prior to the assault to purchase a pregnancy test in August 2017.

That's where the violence began, according to the Crown prosecutor, and it continued all the way to the old Mosaic Stadium.

"He threatened to kill me if I didn't stop attracting attention from people in their cars driving by," the woman wrote in a victim impact statement, which was read out in court.

She cannot be named because of a publication ban.

"I still think about my blood all over the car dripping down my nose and mouth."

'He turns into a monster'

She was able to get away and jumped into the back seat of a passerby's SUV.

"I knew that if I didn't run I would have most likely lost my life that day, because when he gets violent he turns into a monster and there's no stopping him," the statement said.

The passerby took her to the hospital, where her pregnancy was confirmed.

She described a deep depression, insomnia and the shame she has felt since the assault, adding she almost lost her baby as the pregnancy became high risk.

The woman gave birth in April, according to the Crown prosecutor.

Court heard Cox repeatedly messaged his ex-girlfriend or had other people contact the woman following the assault. The Crown said this was a breach of his bail conditions.

When she changed her number, he messaged her father to say "your daughter better help me in court before it's too late. She was a low life when I met her."

Cox was given an opportunity to speak in court and said he was sorry for what he had done. He asked for another chance from the judge.

The judge, Crown and defence agreed to meet near the end of this month to finalize an early December sentencing date.

Cox is also due in court in December to face another charge of assault with a weapon, which stemmed from a 2017 incident where he was alleged to have pointed a gun at an employee of a business.

He was also arrested last month in connection with an assault that allegedly happened on Sept. 25 of this year. An adult woman had sustained injuries consistent with a physical assault, police said.

He appeared in court on that charge in October.