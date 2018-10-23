Former Roughrider Justin Cox weeks after warrant issued on assault charges

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox was arrested Monday at a house in the 2000 block of Lindsay Street in Regina.

Regina police had asked earlier this month for the public's help tracking down Cox.

Cox was wanted on assault charges, breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance. The alleged assault happened on September 25. An adult woman had sustained injuries consistent with a physical assault, police said.

Cox appeared this morning in court.

The former football safety has a history of assault charges.

In September, Cox plead guilty to a charge of assault from a 2017 incident. He is due in court in December to face another charge of assault with a weapon, which also stemmed from a 2017 incident where he was alleged to have pointed a gun at an employee of a business.

Cox was let go from the Roughriders in April 2017 after he was arrested for assault related to an alleged domestic dispute.

- With files from CBC News