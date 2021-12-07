Métis lawyer Myrna McCallum has started a podcast to help lawyers handle traumatized Residential School survivors during the legal process. (Myrna McCallum)

When Metis lawyer Myrna McCallum started working as a lawyer and adjudicator she wasn't prepared for what she describes as a tsunami of trauma

"I became so incredibly traumatized, not only was I carrying a bunch of unhealed trauma around that I was refusing to look at, but I was immersed in everyone's trauma story every day,"said McCallum, who grew up in the Métis village of Green Lake and attended Lebret Residential School.

"I had a personal crisis in my life and all of their [her clients] traumas collided with my own. I became someone I don't even recognize. I nearly lost my life. There was a period of time where I was so incredibly self-harming and just wanted to die,"

McCallum went through an intense year of therapy to recover from this crisis. That's when she started reflecting on her profession as a lawyer. She recognized that law school doesn't adequately prepare lawyers for dealing with trauma, particularly in criminal, family and immigration law.

"We have to understand trauma: how it shows up in others, how it shows up in ourselves. And if we don't do it, we will ultimately be harmed," said McCallum, who is now practising law in North Vancouver.

Artwork for Métis lawyer Myrna McCallum's The Trauma-Informed Podcast. (Myrna McCallum)

She started a podcast called "The Trauma-Informed Lawyer" that aims to educate on trauma-informed lawyering, cultural humility, vicarious trauma, vicarious resilience, and Indigenous intergenerational trauma.

Her podcast also addresses the 27th call to action from the 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations. It calls for lawyers to receive appropriate cultural competency training, which includes the history and legacy of residential schools, treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law, and Aboriginal–Crown relations, which will require skills-based training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, human rights and anti-racism.

McCallum also learned from Dr. Gabor Mate, an author known for his work in trauma, addictions and child development, who talks about how grief is part of the healing process.

"Grief is the great healer," she said. "Grief brings you into all of your feelings and helps you process what you've been through and helps you find a new normal.

When McCallum was working with Residential School Survivors, she was shocked to witness them transform into a younger version of themselves when the trauma occurred. For example, a 70-year-old man suddenly became a seven-year-old boy. She was shocked at how sharing their stories was so profoundly devastating.

"What I came to understand is that for people who have never done healing or grieving work, they could die in that place of pain, horror and fear that they're constantly suppressing because it stays with them," said McCallum, who was an adjudicator for the Indian Residential School settlement process.

"So you're talking to someone who's experiencing that event like it just happened yesterday. And I think that's the big gap that we don't understand as lawyers is how trauma works on people."

Not just lawyers need trauma-informed training

Lawyers are not the only people who need more trauma-informed training for handling residential school survivors, McCallum says. RCMP officers who are working in Northern Saskatchewan aren't prepared to be immersed in the trauma.

"These young officers coming out of the depot… leave within a couple of years because they are heavily traumatized by everything they're exposed to," she said. "We're doing people a disservice when we don't tell them, 'Hey, here are the risks of working in communities that you know nothing or very little about and let's have a conversation about trauma and resilience. And how are you going to care for yourself as you're doing this really heavy and hard work?'"

She thinks people need to acknowledge things including intergenerational trauma, collective trauma and cultural trauma. Within all of that, trauma and trauma-informed practice has a space and a place.

"Lawyers should not be working with Indigenous people without first truly understanding what intergenerational trauma looks like, and how it has devastated communities and nations all over this country," she said.

Called to Action: Stories of Reconciliation features individuals and groups across the province who are embracing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. Themes range from language to justice, putting the spotlight on local efforts and the people leading them.

- With files from Saskatoon Morning