Justice for Our Stolen Children camp hosts 'Pre-Canada' celebration

A celebration of "pre-Canada" is happening in front of the Saskatchewan legislature today, with a trespassers' powwow and a concert among the day's activities, according to a Justice for Our Stolen Children camp supporter.

"Canada is the displacement of Indigenous people, so for us, we're celebrating pre-Canada," said Robyn Pitawanakwat. "It's a day for us to rejoice."

The camp started shortly after the February acquittals of Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier in the Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine murder trials. Camp founders said the intention was to draw attention to Indigenous lives lost or affected due to factors like violence, foster care or addiction.

This Saturday, the trespassers' powwow is scheduled to begin at noon, while several local musicians will be coming to put on a concert at 3 p.m.

"They're all coming to support the camp, and say, 'We've got your back, and thank you for doing what you're doing,'" said Pitawanakwat.

Robyn Pitawanakwat, a Justice for Our Stolen Children camp supporter, says many people are coming out to show their solidarity and perform, both as musicians and powwow dancers, on Saturday at the camp. (CBC News)

The support expressed so far has been "overwhelming," she said, adding she expects many will also come out on Saturday to express their solidarity as well.

"And we'll get to see just how beautiful that looks."

Sunday will be more focused on sharing stories and giving space for people to express grief, she said.

"There will always be moments of joy even in grief, but it will be a very different tone on Canada Day, for us."