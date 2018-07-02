'Hopeful that we'll be heard': Regina justice camp to meet with government

Canada's 151st birthday has come and gone and the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp is still standing. Camp leaders are meeting with the provincial government on Monday. One of the camp's spokespeople, Robyn Pitawanakwat, said she hopes the group will be heard.

"[The group is hopeful] that there will be an open dialogue and a chance to develop a relationship that will have some results," she said.

"We want to see Indigenous children coming back to their homes whenever possible."

Robyn Pitawanakwat at the camp on July 1. (SRC)

Pitawanakwat also brought up the cases of Haven Dubois and Nadine Machiskinic, saying that cases involving Indigenous people need to be properly investigated.

Pitawanakwat also said that the disrespect of Indigenous lives by police and the government is not an anomaly.

"This happens to many, many people. It isn't just one or two people," she said.

Will the camp stay?

Pitawanakwat said that the camp will have a discussion in regards to the future of the camp after the meeting with the government.

"We can't make a decision on that until we've had the meeting," she said.

"We adapt very quickly to what the situation is and we'll be doing the exact same thing tomorrow."

Twelve teepees now stand at the camp.