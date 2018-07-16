Justice For Our Stolen Children camp set to make 'major announcement'

The Justice For Our Stolen Children camp says it will make a "major announcement" on Monday about the future of the camp.

The camp met with government ministers on July 2 to discuss their concerns, many of which address the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in foster care, as well as the amount of Indigenous men and women in the justice system.

Its members also gave the government a list of "actionable items" related to their concerns.

But, the government says they currently have no plans for a followup meeting, at least until the teepees come down.

"They're saying that we should be taking structures down in good faith, but I think the good faith needs to be on their side right now," said Robyn Pitawanakwat, a camp spokesperson.

"We have upheld all the good faith efforts. We've been a peaceful protest the entire time, we've taken care of community members as they come in, we've welcomed everyone into this space to the best of our ability," she said.

Robyn Pitawanakwat of Colonialism No More is a spokesperson for the camp. (SRC)

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe told reporters he won't be visiting the camp, saying he has never visited any protest in front of the legislature.

"We don't necessarily need him to come visit for him to enact change," said Pitawanakwat.

She says the government didn't commit to the second meeting, but they did commit to responding to the issues brought up at the July 2 meeting.

"We are still waiting for that," said Pitawanakwat.

Richelle Dubois, who helped start the camp, said one of the top actionable items she wants to see is an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys.

Dubois has been outspoken about concerns with the investigation into her 14-year-old son's death in 2015.

After meeting with the camp, Justice Minister Don Morgan said the government will be working with its First Nations partners, including all tribal councils and the FSIN, to address issues brought up by the camp.

More camps starting

The camp started with one teepee almost five months ago, which was eventually taken down by police, but has since grown to 14.

Similar camps have been set up in other Canadian cities, including Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

"I think it just continues to show that these issues are happening everywhere," said Pitawanakwat.

The Saskatoon camp was set up by Chris Martell, whose whose 22-month-old son drowned while in foster care in 2010.

"The provincial is not addressing the issues that led to his son's death, with overcrowding and improper foster homes," Pitawanakwat said.

Saskatoon man Chris Martell started the Healing Camp For Justice in Saskatoon. (Omayra Issa/SRC)

"Provincial governments need to be making some serious changes, especially in the prairies, in order to address these issues in a good way."

The Regina camp is scheduled to make its announcement at noon on Monday