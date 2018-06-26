Justice camp representatives to meet with province after Canada Day

Protestors at the Justice for our Stolen Children camp, which sits near Saskatchewan's legislature building in Regina, say they will meet with the government of Saskatchewan on July 2.

Robyn Pitawanakwat, a representative from the camp, said Chief Edmund Bellegarde with the File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) set the meeting time and location. Those at the camp found out on Monday night that the province agreed to discuss their concerns in Fort Qu'appelle, at the Treaty 4 signing grounds.

Pitawanakwat said she expects to meet with Minister of Justice Don Morgan, Minister of Education Gord Wyant, Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman, Minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs Affairs Warren Kaeding and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission (which includes Wascana Park) Ken Cheveldayoff.

The provincial government has been vocal about its wishes that the camp be taken down in time for Canada Day at the park.

On Monday, Cheveldayoff reiterated that the protestors are breaking the law by camping overnight in the park, but deferred to Regina police on the matter of removing the camp again. RPS has still been making daily visits to the camp.

The number of teepees at the camp has instead grown to six and supporters say they will remain intact on Canada Day. There are now teepees from FHQTC, Pasqua First Nation, Piapot First Nation and Peepeekisis First Nation.

"These are issues that each of these First Nations and each of these larger communities are dealing with," she said. "It reinforces our need to be here and it reinforces our strength and our stamina to stay."

Pitawanakwat said Canada Day organizers have expressed willingness to change their set-up to accommodate the camp.

"I think that indigenous people have been accommodating long enough. I don't think it's up to us to be accommodating at this point," she said.

Prescott Demas, who has been at the camp since it was set up on Feb. 28, said he doesn't consider setting up a meeting a success.

"We did have a meeting set for before and nothing became of that," he said. "Not until we're actually there in the room, across the table from them, would I consider us getting anywhere.

"We're still here doing the same thing."

Pitawanakwat said they will be bringing up issues with child and family services, youth incarceration, cold cases and criminal investigations. She said they will evaluate the outcome of the meeting and decide whether to keep the camp up after that.