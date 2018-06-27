Regina police not planning on dismantling Wascana Park camp unless there is threat to public safety

Regina police Chief Evan Bray told reporters Wednesday that the police don't have any intention of taking the Justice for our Stolen Children camp down unless it becomes a public safety risk.

The camp, which stands in Wascana Park, across from the Saskatchewan legislature, started shortly after the February acquittals of Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier in the Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine murder trials, respectively.

Camp founders said the intention was to draw attention to Indigenous lives lost or affected due to factors like violence, foster care or addictions.

The camp has now grown to eight teepees.

Bray said that the protest was peaceful and posed no risk to residents.

"We assess it multiple times a day, we make sure that there's no risk to the public, which at this point, we don't feel that there is," Bray said.

This message is at odds with what the government has said as recently as Monday.

The government has said because the people there are camping in the park that the protest is illegal and it expects the police to enforce the law.

Canada Day celebrations being moved

On Wednesday, the Provincial Capital Commission — which is responsible for the park — issued a media release about moving some of the planned Canada Day activities there due to the protest.

"On three separate occasions, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has officially requested that the Regina Police Service enforce the law and remove the structures," the release said.

"PCC has bylaws in place that prohibit overnight camping, placement of structures and burning wood and other combustibles."

"It is disappointing that last minute changes are necessary to an event that requires year-round planning because of an unpermitted and illegal protest," PCC executive director Carrie Ross said in the release.

"We have bylaws and permits in place to ensure Wascana Park is available for everyone to use in a safe manner, and we are again asking the Regina Police Service to enforce the law."