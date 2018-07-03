Justice camp to provide update on meeting with ministers

The Justice For Our Stolen Children camp is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday after a recent meeting with ministers from the provincial government.

The update will come Tuesday morning, according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Coatlition Against Racism. Camp representatives met with ministers on Monday.

The camp began more than four months ago in Wascana Park after the acquittals of Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier in the deaths of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine.

Leaders of the camp have previously said they want to draw attention to Indigenous lives that have been lost or affected by violence, foster care or addictions.

The camp began with one teepee. On June 18, police arrested some of the protesters and the camp was taken down. Protesters rebuilt the camp three days later on National Indigenous Peoples Day. It has since grown to 12 teepees.

Three Regina Police Service officers carried a protester to a police vehicle when police dismantled the camp in June. It has since been rebuilt. (CBC)

Justice Minister Don Morgan, Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission (which includes Wascana Park) Ken Cheveldayoff were among those in attendance at Monday's meeting with the protesters.

Several people from the camp were present as well, including Prescott Demas, Robyn Pitawanakwat of Colonialism No More and Richelle Dubois, mother of Haven Dubois, who has been outspoken about concerns with the investigation into her 14-year-old son's death.

The meeting took place in Fort Qu'Appelle, where Treaty Four was signed.