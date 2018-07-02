Justice camp leaders and Sask. ministers meet in Fort Qu' Appelle

Representatives from the Justice for our Stolen Children camp had an official meeting with the provincial government on Monday.

The camp began almost 130 days ago in Wascana Park after two men were acquitted in the deaths of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine, both of whom are Indigenous.

Leaders of the camp have said they want to draw attention to Indigenous lives that have been lost or affected by violence, foster care or addictions.

The camp began with one teepee, which was eventually taken down by police while protesters were arrested. 12 other teepees have since been set up at the site.

A view of some of the teepees standing by the legislature at the Justice for our Stolen Children camp on July 1. (SRC)

Justice Minister Don Morgan, Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman and Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission (which includes Wascana Park) Ken Cheveldayoff were among those in attendance.

Several people from the camp were present as well, including Prescott Demas, Robyn Pitawanakwat of Colonialism No More and Richelle Dubois, mother of Haven Dubois, who has been outspoken about concerns with the investigation into her 14-year-old son's death.

The meeting took place in Fort Qu'Appelle, where Treaty Four was signed.

However, it is not currently known what happened in the meeting as both sides agreed not to speak to reporters.

Members of the media have been told updates will be provided on Tuesday.