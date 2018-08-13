Charges laid after roman candle fired at Justice for Our Stolen Children camp

A Yorkton man is facing four charges after he allegedly fired a roman candle at a camp protesting racism and systemic injustice.

Regina police were called to the Wascana Centre, where protesters have camped out on the lawn of Saskatchewan's Legislative Building, around 2 a.m. CST on Sunday after a firework was discharged toward the camp.

The 25-year-old man allegedly exited a vehicle in a parking lot and shot multiple flammable projectiles at the camp before he got back in the vehicle and fled.

Police arrested the man and charged him with mischief under $5,000, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and arson with disregard for human life.

No one was injured.

He will appear in court in Regina on Sept. 17.

The camp was also the target of racist taunts in July when a man attempted a Nazi salute in a protest for his "German rights." He also said "heil Hitler."