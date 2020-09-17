Jury trials to resume in Sask. following COVID cancellations

Jury trials are set to resume in Saskatchewan later this month in new locations outside of courtrooms.

"All criminal jury trials will be held at a location other than a courthouse to ensure sufficient space in maintaining appropriate physical distancing for those participating in the trial process," the Saskatchewan Law Courts website said.

Criminal jury trials were suspended earlier this year due to COVID-19.

In an emailed statement, the provincial Ministry of Justice said the first jury trial will begin on Sept. 28 at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

The next one will begin one day later, in Prince Albert at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

Saskatoon's first jury trial is set to begin Nov. 2 at the Marriot Hotel. Jury selection will take place at TCU Place.

The selection of the space, physical distancing measures outside of court and the protocols used to screen jurors will be overseen by the court services division of the Ministry of Justice.

The trial judge is to be responsible for all circumstances and situations inside the makeshift courtrooms.