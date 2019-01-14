Regina murder trial begins for man accused of beating girlfriend to death

The Crown says a man accused of killing his girlfriend Celeste Yawney beat her to death.

Duran Justin Redwood, 30, has entered a plea of not guilty.

The second-degree murder trial began Monday in Regina. Police found the 33-year-old mother of two dead in her own home on Ingersoll Crescent on May 24, 2015.

Co-crown prosecutor Loreley Berra offered a road map, which is not considered evidence, to the jury in her opening remarks.

Berra said police found Yawney's body in her bathtub and that there was blood throughout the home.

She said the Crown expects to prove Redwood severely beat his girlfriend to death. She said the two were socializing and drinking on the evening of May 23 and early morning hours of May 24, 2015.

"Tension grew between Celeste and Mr. Redwood," Berra said.

"The Crown is alleging that some point that same morning Celeste Yawney was severely beaten by Mr. Duran Redwood. That beating was so severe that Celeste died as a result," Berra told the jury.

Duran Redwood is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Celeste Yawney. (CBC)

She said this isn't a "whodunnit" case and told the jury Redwood wouldn't dispute that his actions led to Yawney's injuries and death.

Berra said the question is why. She said the Crown plans to prove Redwood intended to kill or cause serious bodily harm to Yawney that night.

Berra is co-prosecuting the case alongside Constance Hottinger. The Crown expects to call 20 witnesses, including Yawney's mother, civilian witnesses, several members of the Regina Police Service and two doctors.

She expects the jury to hear medical evidence that shows Yawney died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

On Monday morning, jury selection took place at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Close to 200 people showed up and 14 jurors were selected to hear the case. Only 12 will deliberate the final verdict.

Justice Guy Chicoine also addressed the jury before Berra spoke. He reminded them about the presumption of innocence and noted Redwood, represented by defence lawyer Kevin Hill, has no obligation to prove that he's not guilty.

He said the trial is expected to last four weeks. The jury will begin hearing evidence on Wednesday.