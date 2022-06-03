Hospital staff must be held accountable in Samwel Uko's death, uncle says as inquest deliberations begin

After hearing from two dozen witnesses, a jury in Regina has entered into deliberations on the fifth day of the inquest into the death of 20-year-old Samwel Uko, who drowned in Wascana Lake in 2020.

Uko's family held a press conference Friday morning, sharing how difficult, frustrating and draining the inquest has been for them.

Uko, a football player from Abbotsford, B.C., died on May 21, 2020, while in Regina visiting his aunt. His family said his drowning death was a suicide.

He sought help at Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice that day. His second visit ended when he was forcibly removed by hospital staff.

His body was found in Wascana Lake an hour later.

Justin Nyee, Uko's uncle, said the young man's death has been devastating for his family.

Speaking to reporters, Nyee directed their attention to Uko's mother, Joice Guya Issa Bankando, whom he said he has known for 22 years, since she married his brother, Taban Uko.

"The last two years, I have seen a turnaround of 360 degrees. She is not the person I met and I knew for the last [22] years," said Nyee, who has been translating the inquest for Uko's parents over the course of the week.

Samwel Uko was 20 when he died. (Remembering Samwel Uko/Facebook)

Bankando has rarely been inside the inquest chambers over the last two days.

"We try to shield her from what's going on," said Nyee.

She was taken to hospital after her blood pressure spiked before the family's Wednesday press conference, he said.

"She's being eaten alive inside. Like she's taking a lot. A lot. And the impact on her ... it's hard to see how this has affected her life," said Nyee.

"She's [the] kind of a person who's present with you, but she's not there. You can see … that she's here, but she's not with you. This is the effect [of] losing her son."

Nyee has been translating the inquest for Uko's father, far right, and mother, centre, over the course of the week. He says the inquest has been hard on the family. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

The purpose of the inquest, which began Monday at the Ramada Plaza hotel in Regina, is to investigate when and where Uko died, as well as the medical cause and manner of his death. From there, the coroner's jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The jury heard from a range of witnesses over the course of the week, including Regina General Hospital workers who were present at the emergency room during Uko's second visit.

Nyee voiced his frustration with them on Friday.

Some of the security guards who removed Uko, as well as the triage nurse on duty, testified that they didn't hear what he said when he was screaming as he was being pulled out of the ER.

Uko can clearly be heard in the video recording of the incident, saying, "Leave me alone! I have mental issues!" The witnesses who testified were visible in the video.

"He did everything correct," Nyee said. "Suddenly everyone … working in the ER is deaf. 'We did not hear him cry for help,' the nurse said. 'I did not hear him cry for help.'

"Everyone has seen the video.… How many times he was saying, 'I need help?'"

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says communication issues and lack of clarity around Uko's registration information led to his removal from the emergency room.

Blame lies with staff, family says

Nyee said he wants those who made mistakes in handling Uko that day to be fired.

"The blame goes to all the staff who was working that day," Nyee said.

"They admitted their mistake. They admitted their error. But what do you do to correct it?"

Changes have been made around removing people from the hospital since Uko's death. The manager in charge of security at Regina General Hospital testified this week that security now will not remove anyone until they are seen by a doctor first.

The changes don't go far enough, Nyee said.

"What about accountability? People who refused him help ... they are still in the same position. They are still working in the same hospital."

Nyee believes Uko did not get the help he needed because he was a Black man. If the registration clerk on duty that day was a Black woman, Uko would still be alive today, his uncle said.

"She would look at him like her brother, her son, her nephew, as a human being — because she will see herself in him, she would have to try her best to help him."

In addition to accountability for those who were involved, Nyee said the family wants to see consistent diversity training for Regina General Hospital staff. They also want its hiring process to reflect the diversity of Canada.

Samwel Uko started his post-secondary football career playing for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in 2018-19, before heading back home to British Columbia to play for the Langley Rams. (Remembering Samwel Uko/Facebook)

Throughout the inquest, members of the education and advocacy group Black in Sask. have been present to support and help speak for Uko's family.

During Friday morning's press conference, Vibya Natana, an anti-racism and youth development advocate for Black in Sask., implored everyone to recognize that Uko's treatment has an effect on the whole community.

"Racism, anti-Black racism specifically, impacts everyone in our community. If this is able to happen to one person, what's to say it could not happen to someone again?" Natana said.

"The onus is on all of us to make sure that we are not only fighting for justice in our communities.

"We are again asking that everyone consider … the impact that this is having — yes on the family, but on our society at large."

