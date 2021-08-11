Jury begins deliberations in Geoffrey Morris inquest

The jury in the coroner's inquest in the death of Geoffrey Morris began their deliberations Wednesday evening following three full days of testimonies from Regina police officers, negotiators and forensics experts.

A five-person jury — made up of two Indigenous people and three white people — will determine the circumstances around Morris's 2019 death.

Morris was killed in his Regina apartment in the 1900 block of Halifax Street during a hostage situation.

Devon Lee Sterling was the police officer who fired the lethal bullet through Morris's head. On Tuesday, Sterling testified it was the only way to end the hostage situation in a way that would keep the hostage, Morris's fiancée Jasmine Papasquash, alive.

Several officers told the jury they felt Morris was suicidal and was attempting to provoke police into killing him — what's commonly referred to as "suicide by cop."

In a police statement following Morris's death, his fiancee Papasquash said she also believed Morris wanted to die from suicide by cop that evening and that he was dealing with depression.

Inquests like this one ask the jury to determine the manner of death, and whether it was natural, accidental, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

Presiding coroner Brent Gough told the jury prior to them being discharged for deliberations that if they believed Morris wanted to provoke police into killing him, they can classify his death as suicide.

The jury will also be asked to make any recommendations they think might prevent anything like this from happening again.

Morris's death is the first time in nearly 20 years an on-duty Regina police officer killed a civilian.

It's unknown when the jury will have its decision and recommendations.