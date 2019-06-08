Jurassic Park invades Regina city square plaza
Jurassic Park in Regina will move to Mosaic Stadium for Monday night's game
Raptor-mania took over the Queen City's City Square Plaza on Friday night as hundreds of basketball fans were given an outdoor opportunity to watch the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in game four of the NBA finals.
The mood was lively as the crowd watched Raptors win 105-92 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
The screening was made possible by a partnership between the City of Regina and the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.
The event was originally planned to happen for both Friday night and Monday night games, but an even bigger screen is being made available for Monday's game, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders have thrown their support behind #WeTheNorth.
"It's only fitting that the city with the world's largest T-rex skeleton should also host the biggest Toronto Raptors viewing party," said a press release from the football club that said the Monday game could be viewed at Mosaic stadium.
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited, which operates Evraz Place also partnered with the City of Regina to make one of Canada's largest screens available to broadcast games as early as June 10.
Admission to Jurassic Park at Mosaic Stadium will be free.