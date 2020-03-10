Junos will continue on as scheduled as no COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sask.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has not been confirmed or detected in Saskatchewan so the Junos will continue on as scheduled.

The news was announced in Saskatoon on Monday, the same day the first death from the coronavirus was announced in British Columbia.

"We have had no positive case. We have had no signs of local transmission but we've had people who've travelled from a variety of places," said Dr. Johnmark Opondo, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon.

"We are vigilant and we are looking out."

The announcement comes as several prominent gatherings across North America have been cancelled or modified to reduce transmission risks, including the 2020 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Opondo said he has been in contact with organizers of the Junos so the appropriate safety measures are in place and that the Junos committee was receptive to the discussions.

He added there have been between 50 and 70 tests for the coronavirus in the province and none have confirmed the presence of the virus.

Tickets for the event have been selling and there are still tickets available, according to Scott Ford, executive director of the SaskTel Centre

Staff at the SaskTel Centre have also been taking extra steps and precautions, such as extra washings of door knobs and an increased supply of hand sanitizer around the facility.

The Junos are scheduled to run from March 9th to the 15th.

Tips to mitigate risk of spread

Promote everyday preventive health messages to participants and staff, which include: