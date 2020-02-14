Alexandra Stréliski, Ali Gatie, City and Colour, Meghan Patrick, iskwē and The Dead South to perform at Junos

Alexandra Stréliski, Ali Gatie, City and Colour, iskwē, Meghan Patrick and The Dead South have been announced as the final round of performers for the 2020 Juno Awards taking place in Saskatoon next month.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences also announced that Anne Murray will induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Murray was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and holds the title of most Juno Award wins with 25 trophies.

Previously announced performers include Arden, R&B singer Daniel Caesar, pop artist Lennon Stella, rock band the Glorious Sons, rapper Tory Lanez and 2020 Juno Awards host Alessia Cara.

Saskatchewan-based bluegrass quartet The Dead South are up again for traditional roots album of the year with Sugar and Joy. Travelling the world has meant the band now has fans of their bluegrass sound all over the globe. In 2014, the band was picked up by a German record label and have been touring overseas three times a year ever since.

Quebecois neoclassical pianist Alexandra Stréliski is nominated for three Juno awards, including album of the year for Inscape, breakthrough artist of the year and instrumental album of the year. While Stréliski made her debut in 2010 with Pianoscope, she gained mainstream recognition after having her music featured in Jean-Marc Vallée's films Dallas Buyers Club and Demolition and, more recently, the trailer of the acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies.

Alexandra Stréliski will perform at the 2020 Junos in Saskatoon. (Raphael Ouellet)

Stréliski will be performing alongside singer-songwriter City and Colour, also known as Dallas Green, who is nominated for adult alternative album of the year for A Pill for Loneliness. City and Colour's last studio release in 2015 coincided with his decision to take a break from an exhausting touring schedule.

R&B and rap artist Ali Gatie, who is also nominated for breakthrough artist of the year, will take the Juno stage for the first time. Gatie is also up for the fan choice award.

Indigenous artist and adult alternative album of the year nominee iskwē​​​​​​​ will make her first Juno broadcast appearance in Saskatoon.

Rising country singer Meghan Patrick is nominated for country album of the year for Wild as Me. The announcement comes on the heels of three nominations at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Association Awards last September.

Juno Week

The Sheepdogs will headline this year's Junos kick-off concert at the Coors Event Centre at 8 p.m. CST on March 12 in Saskatoon.

A full week of Juno-related events will take place March 9-15, including the Juno Cup hockey game and Junofest, which includes more than 50 musical acts at venues across the city.

The Juno Awards will be broadcast live from SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on March 15 at 6 p.m. CST on CBC.

Head to cbc.ca/music/junos for more information.