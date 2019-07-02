Saskatchewan finally saw some much needed rainfall this past month.

Many areas of the province had above-normal precipitation amounts for the month of June, thanks to heavy rainfall over the last two weeks.

Regina recorded 77 millimetres of rainfall, almost twice the amount of precipitation it saw last June, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The area saw more precipitation in the last two weeks than it did from January to May.

Saskatoon was even wetter, with nearly 85 millimetres of rain compared to its expected 65.8 millimetres. That's more than three times the amount of precipitation the area saw between January and May.

Swift Current saw some of the heaviest rain in the bunch, with nearly 150 millimetres of rain in June, putting it in the top 10 rainiest Junes on record.

Many areas in southern Sask. saw near or above normal levels of precipitation in the month of June this year. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Heavy rain good news after drought conditions

Many areas of southern and central Saskatchewan were dealing with extreme-to-severe drought conditions at the end of May, thanks to a string of record dry months.

Now thanks to the latest rain, many areas of the province are seeing soil moisture percentages recovering.

Here's a look at the drought conditions across Canada before June's rainfall. (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Is it normal to see heavier rain in June?

The summer is generally Saskatchewan's mini "monsoon" season.

June is typically the wettest month of the year in Saskatoon and Regina, with dry conditions fairly typical between November and February.

This June did not start out wet, with the majority of the month's precipitation falling in the last two weeks.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> looking west amazing beast!! <a href="https://t.co/PF5oAhgjvv">pic.twitter.com/PF5oAhgjvv</a> —@MitchyPvP

What will the summer hold?

Long range forecasts are calling for slightly warmer than normal conditions to persist through the summer, with near normal or slightly above normal precipitation.

As for the next week, it looks like we will see another round of rainfall for the province through this weekend.