July tornadoes in Saskatchewan: An interactive map

Environment Canada confirmed nine tornadoes in Saskatchewan within the first two weeks of July.



This interactive map points out where the tornados happened and when they touched down.

The first tornado happened on July 3 near Otthon. Two tornadoes developed near Cantuar and Chaplin on July 9.



Six confirmed tornados hit areas near Golden Prairie, Val Marie, Wood Mountain, and Coronach on July 10.





Environment Canada is asking anyone with pictures or information of developing storms, to call 1-800-239-0484 or send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca.