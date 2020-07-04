Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for parts of central and south central Saskatchewan.

A warning for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes issued at roughly 6:40 p.m. indicated that residents in the areas of Assiniboia, Mossbank, Adrill, Gravelbourg and nearby communities need to take "extra care."

Meteorologists with the national forecasting body are tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area and say the cell is possibly producing tornadoes alongside damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the tornado warning from Environment Canada explained.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Doppler radar is showing strong rotation on a thunderstorm originally located roughly 10 km south of Limerick Saskatchewan, with the storm moving east at roughly 30 kilometres per hour.

A tornado warning has also been issued for communities like of Glentworth, Fir Mountain, Wood Mountain, Killdeer and Willow Bunch.

Warnings and watches can be seen in south central Saskatchewan in this map pulled from Environment Canada on July 3, 2020 at roughly 7:15 p.m. (Environment Canada )

Residents in the area of Moose Jaw, Pasqua, Bushell Park, Pense, Belle Plaine are also advised to take extra care.

Members of the public are advised to take shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" said Environment Canada in the warning.

The City of Regina, Estevan, Indian Head and other communities in South Central Saskatchewan are also under severe thunderstorm watches.