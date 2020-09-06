Sask. designer up for award at International Indigenous Arts & Fashion Awards

An Ojibway/Cree designer from Ochapowace First Nation is making a name for herself in the fashion world.

Julie Paul now lives in Regina and designs and makes traditional regalia, as well as bridal gowns and other designs. She said she prides herself on quality work done quickly with her technique of imitation beading.

Earlier this year she turned her hobby into a business and hired some employees to help her. Now, only five years after she started designing, she's up for a prestigious award: designer of the year at the upcoming International Indigenous Arts & Fashion Awards in Regina.

"I was very shocked when I actually got the email," she said.

The winner of the award gets a spot at next year's New York Fashion Week. Paul said when she takes breaks during the day to go for drives around the city, she always pictures her creations on a runway.

"[To win] would mean so much," she said.

Paul's designs on display. (Declan Finn/CBC)

Paul's design process is a bit unique, she said. A lot of designers sketch their designs beforehand, but Paul's work comes straight from her mind to the sewing machine.

"[I think] a lot of the customer, just thinking about wanting to get it right for them.… Their joy is on the line and I want them to be happy."

While she loves doing designs people have in mind, she said she also loves when people give her free reign to design something she thinks would look good. Paul said her work is therapeutic and she said her workers tell her that as well.

A colourful design from Julie Paul. (Declan Finn/CBC)

Paul said she danced when she was younger but always had trouble getting her own regalia because she didn't know how to bead. Her aunt used to help her make the dresses, but one day she wasn't available so she had to learn to do that on her own. Things took off from there.

Paul said she hopes her business expands in the coming years. The awards will be held online Oct. 24.