'It's been a great job': Sask. provincial auditor resigns after more the five years in role

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Judy Ferguson has resigned after more than five years in her role.

Ferguson was named acting provincial auditor in Sept. 2013 and became the permanent auditor in June 2015.

"It's been a great job," Ferguson said Monday.

She said her decision was based on timing and wanting to "shift gears and focus more on the personal side of life." Ferguson said the pandemic didn't have an impact on her decision but it was looking at the large picture aspect of life.

"Over this last year, I've had the unfortunate experience of losing a few people that were close to me, including a former colleague," she said. "It just makes you reflect. Right? You know, life is short."

It's heart-wrenching, but hopefully some of the recommendations that we put out will help. - Judy Ferguson

Her career will end where it started. Forty years ago, Ferguson began her work for the province in the auditor's office.

"I grew up in the office," Ferguson said. "If somebody would have said to me that I would be there 40 years later, at the time, I probably would have laughed out loud."

Ferguson said the twists, turns and challenges kept her there. Ferguson said she was in a privileged position to lead the office and to lead until the end of June. She will author and submit one more report before then.

For the next person who becomes Saskatchewan's Auditor, Judy Ferguson said it's a rewarding job where a person can shine a light on issues and hold the government to account. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

"In long-term care, we were the first office to look at the area of mental health," she said. "Honestly, the hardest files I've ever gone through and read, it's heart-wrenching, but hopefully some of the recommendations that we put out will help move things forward."

Ferguson submitted her notice of resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Randy Weekes.

"The Speaker extends sincere appreciation and gratitude to Ms. Ferguson for her 40 years of service to the people of Saskatchewan and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours," said a news release from the speaker.

The standing committee on public accounts will be responsible for recruiting Ferguson's replacement. For the next person in the role, Ferguson said it's a very rewarding place to work.

"Frankly, you're in a position where you can make a difference," she said. "You shine lights on certain areas and you have the opportunity for being, in essence, an agent of change and a very positive change."