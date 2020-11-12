Judge to decide if Regina 18-year-old found guilty of 2nd-degree murder will get adult sentence

A sentencing hearing for a teenager found guilty in the death of a 16-year-old girl began in Regina yesterday.

The perpetrator was 15 when the crime was committed in 2018 and has remained in custody ever since. Now a judge must decide if he should be sentenced as a youth or as an adult.

Court previously heard that the man, who is now 18, killed a 16-year-old girl at a house party.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, there's a ban on the publication of his name. If the judge decides he will be sentenced as an adult, the name can be made public.

On Monday, the judge heard from a youth court worker and a registered psychologist.

The youth court worker said in a pre-sentencing report that the teen took alcohol and had no recollection of killing the girl.

Court also heard that several past traumatic incidents might have contributed to the youth's behaviour.

These include losing his younger brother to cancer and his father to suicide, then his mother being hospitalized for an extended time.

The report also showed that the defendant was exposed to cocaine and alcohol at an early age, and absent from school for a significant period prior to being put in custody. Since being in custody, however, the defendant has improved in his academic performance and overall behaviour.

The hearing continues Tuesday and is expected to end Wednesday.