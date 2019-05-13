Sexual assault survivor looking forward after rapist sentenced to three years

Sexual assault survivor Alexis Kolody didn't want her name hidden by a publication ban.

"Since the day I was assaulted, I didn't feel there was any shame on my part and there shouldn't be shame on victims or survivors," she said on Monday outside Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

She successfully asked the courts to lift the publication ban on her name as she awaited the sentencing hearing for the man who raped her. Kolody, 20, said she wants to speak publicly to let others know it's okay to talk about sexual assault.

"It's uncomfortable. It's scary and it's not easy," she said. "But I think talking about it and being open about it helps you and heals you."

Sentence for 2017 assault

Justice Janet McMurtry sentenced Awet Mehari Monday to three years in prison, less time served on remand, for sexual assault. Mehari's name will be put on the national sexual offender registry and he will have to submit a DNA sample.

McMurtry said Mehari's actions met the bar for what is classified as a "major sexual assault." These are cases where the victim would suffer lasting emotional of psychological injury, regardless of wherever physical injury occurred.

McMurtry found Mehari guilty in January after a trial-by-judge.

The assault happened in September 2017 at an after-party at Mehari's house.

Court heard that Kolody was tired, hungry, intoxicated and wanted to go home.

​​"At Mr. Mehari's suggestion, she went upstairs to lie down, to get away from the crowd of people," McMurtry said. Kolody was awakened by Mehari assaulting her.

​"As soon as she was aware of what happened, she voiced her lack of consent." ​

McMurtry said the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mehari knew Kolody did not consent to the sexual activity. ​

A Regina judge sentenced Awet Mehari, after finding him guilty of sexual assault. (Facebook)

People deserve justice: survivor

Kolody said she felt like healing journey began the day Mehari was convicted. She's since been reaching out to friends, eating healthier and getting back to the gym.

"I started wanting to put my happiness first, to kind of get my life back," she said.

Kolody said the court process was hard to get through — especially combined with the trauma from the assault.

"Immediately, the day I was assaulted I was getting shamed and people were saying are you sure you didn't wake up and want it or whatever. Just disgusting comments," she said.

Kolody said there were days where she was triggered by something seemingly simple, like at moment in the grocery store.

She encouraged other people who have been assaulted to reach out to someone they can trust and work on healing.

"It's not easy pushing down all those feelings and emotions," she said. "You need to heal from the trauma. You need to take action. It's going to be starting with you."

Kolody notes the "draining" court process is not for everyone, but it did provide her some relief and security.

"I personally think anyone who's been through sexual trauma deserves justice for what they have suffered."

Victim Impact Statement

On May 7, Kolody read a victim impact statement which described how she felt her innocence was taken from her.

"Sexual trauma makes you feel forever altered," she said, adding she's searching for her identity as a survivor.

She said the thought of writing the statement sickened her, because the trauma could never be properly put to words, but that she didn't want to miss out on a process that might help healing.

Kolody spoke about how the assault didn't only affect her. Her closest supports — her mom, dad and step-dad — were also traumatized.

She told the judge about the shame and embarrassment she felt because of the assault, the rape kit process and the anti-retrovirals she had to take daily for one month.

She talked about the lingering impact on her emotional wellbeing.

"He follows me into my dreams, making them nightmares."

Mehari claimed innocence despite conviction

"I continue to maintain my innocence," he said last Tuesday as he represented himself at sentencing submissions on May 7.

Mehari told McMurtry he owned a clothing company and production company. He said he received $70,000 in grant money from Creative Saskatchewan and was a business student at the University of Regina at the time of his arrest.

On Monday, McMurtry said Mehari was a successful business entrepreneur who was "hardworking" and "industrious."

During sentencing submissions Crown prosecutor Adam Breker listed Mehari's lack of remorse and pointed out how Mehari suggested Kolody's allegation was a "pre-orchestrated set up in order to extort money from him."

Mehari had gone through two lawyers since his conviction. Mehari fired his first lawyer prior to sentencing submissions in March and was granted more time to acquire another. The second lawyer withdrew for "ethical reasons" on May 7 and Mehari tried to request 30 more days.

He ended up representing himself after McMurtry denied his request for an adjournment.