Judge recuses self from manslaughter sentencing after discovering he previously prosecuted accused

A Regina judge will not deliver the sentence to a man found guilty of manslaughter, despite overseeing the trial.

Justice Jeff Kalmakoff presided over the manslaughter trial of Elwin Michael Goodpipe, who was charged in connection with the death of 56-year-old Andre Aubertin in March 2016. He was found guilty by a jury on May 1 of this year.

But after that, Kalmakoff learned that he was the prosecutor for a previous case involving Goodpipe 15 years ago, and so has recused himself from the sentencing.

During Goodpipe's trial, the jury heard Aubertin was killed by a shotgun blast to the trunk of his body during what the Crown described as a robbery gone wrong at Aubertin's home, planned by Goodpipe and Jerid Cole Azure.

The jury found Goodpipe guilty even though the gun wasn't in his hands when Aubertin was shot. The Crown then had to decide whether to pursue dangerous offender status for him.

It wasn't the first time Goodpipe was found guilty of manslaughter. He previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter 12 years ago for his role in an unrelated crime — the shooting of another Regina man in 2004.

Prior to that, Goodpipe also pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery in 2003 and was sentenced to 16 months, in addition to time served.

On June 11, Kalmakoff was given a transcript of the 2003 proceedings and came to learn that he was the prosecutor for that armed robbery conviction.

"Until confronted with the transcript of the 2003 proceedings, I was not aware that I had prosecuted Mr. Goodpipe for any offence, let alone one of that nature," Kalmakoff said in his decision Tuesday.

He said that particular case was one of thousands he handled in the 15 years he worked as a Crown prosecutor.

Reasonable apprehension of bias: defence

Upon learning of Kalmakoff's involvement in the 2003 case, Goodpipe's defence requested a mistrial, or at the very least to have Kalmakoff recuse himself from the sentencing proceedings.

The defence argued that because of the 2003 prosecution there would be reasonable apprehension of bias — meaning a reasonable person could think the judge was biased during the proceedings.

I am concerned that … issues may arise which would mean that my past involvement as the prosecutor of a serious and similar offence in which [Goodpipe] was involved could influence my decision, either consciously or unconsciously. - Justice Jeff Kalmakoff

Kalmakoff did not declare a mistrial because he didn't find that a reasonable person would conclude that there was reasonable apprehension of bias during the trial proceedings.

However, he did recuse himself from presiding over the sentencing, in part because the Crown is making an application to have Goodpipe declared a dangerous offender and that will require an in-depth look at his criminal history and personal circumstances.

"I am concerned that my memory may be triggered by evidence … or that other issues may arise which would mean that my past involvement as the prosecutor of a serious and similar offence in which [Goodpipe] was involved could influence my decision, either consciously or unconsciously," he said in his decision.

If that was to happen in the middle of the hearing, it could give rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias and Kalmakoff would have to remove himself from the proceedings immediately, meaning the hearing would have to begin again.

"That would not be fair to Mr. Goodpipe, nor would it benefit the administration of justice," he said.

Goodpipe is scheduled to be back in court before a different judge in August.