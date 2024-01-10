Sask. judge hears challenge to school pronoun law

A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge in Regina Court of King's Bench over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

A lawyer for UR Pride, an LGBTQ organization in Regina, told court Wednesday that the law unjustifiably limits the rights of gender diverse youth to equality and security.

Adam Goldenberg says those youth should be entitled to a free society and safe educational environment.

The province's lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing it is moot because the Saskatchewan government invoked the notwithstanding clause. The clause is a rarely used measure that lets governments override certain Charter rights for five years.

In September, Justice Michael Megaw granted an injunction to pause the policy until court could hear the challenge.

Premier Scott Moe then recalled the legislature for an emergency sitting to pass the law with the notwithstanding clause in an effort to prevent the challenge from proceeding.

Goldenberg said the court could make a declaration the law is of "no force and effect" due to inconsistencies with the Charter.

Moe has said Saskatchewan implemented the law after hearing from parents who wanted it.