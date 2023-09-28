Judge grants injunction to halt Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy

A Regina judge has ruled that the Saskatchewan government's naming and pronoun policy should be paused for the time being.

Last month, the province announced that all students under 16 needed parental consent to change their names or pronouns.

UR Pride filed a lawsuit calling for the policy to be struck down. Their position was that it could cause teachers to out or misgender children and that policy violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Last week, lawyers for UR Pride argued for an injunction, pending a ruling in the lawsuit.

The province's lawyers say the policy has been misinterpreted. They say parents should be involved when their children decide to change their names or pronouns.

The decision by Court of King's Bench Justice Michael Megaw, which was released on Thursday, stops the policy for now.

Megaw ruled the policy cannot be implemented or enforced until its legitimacy has been decided by the court.

The government said in an emailed statement that it is reviewing Thursday's decision and remains fully committed to the policy.

"We are concerned about the uncertainty this ruling creates and are considering all options to remove that uncertainty and ensure this policy is implemented," the statement said.

Premier Scott Moe has said he stands by the policy and that the province will do everything in its power to protect parental rights. The premier recently said he would consider using the notwithstanding clause, a provision that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

Arguments for and against the policy will be heard in court in November.

Read the injunction ruling here: