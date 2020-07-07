Judge accepts 15 year joint submission in 2018 Regina shooting death

Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, 21, was excited at the prospect of joining the Navy and had been awaiting a call to set up an interview in the time before his death, court heard during sentencing for Kayle David George on Monday.

George, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year. He was sentenced at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench for shooting Lane in the leg and damaging a major artery during a botched drug robbery on October 23, 2018.

Justice Lana Krogan accepted a joint recommendation of 15 years — George has 13 years left after credit for time served. He must also submit a DNA sample and is subject to a 10-year gun ban, or a lifetime ban where applicable.

"Society hopes that your sincere remorse will cause you to make appropriate changes in your life," Krogan said to George, a father of two.

"Mr. George, you have choices to now make about how your life will look in the future and you can make choices about change and healing."

Victim impacts

Nine victim impact statements were read, including statements from Lane's parents and sister, who were in court for the sentencing. Lane was shot while his parents were away from the city, court heard.

Lane's family said they have trouble sleeping. His sister says she dreams about finding Lane injured and bleeding, before taking him to a hospital where he dies in her arms.

Lane's neighbour, who would chat with Lane frequently in her backyard, said she was the one who called Lane's sister to notify the family about police at their home. Lane's sister then phoned the parents about the news once she was informed about what had happened.

In her victim impact statement, the neighbour said Lane wanted to join the Navy because his grandfather was a sailor, a topic they had discussed in the days before Lane died.

Worst-case scenario

Crown prosecutors described the shooting death as the worst-case scenario in an armed robbery, an outcome that was also predictable and expected when drugs and guns come together violently.

It's something that George feels remorse about, according to his lawyer, who said George does not know how the gun came to be loaded. George was also on probation for a previous offence at the time of the killing.

Court heard that George and Lane were not known to each other at the time of the incident. Two of the co-accused, one who was known to Lane, were drinking vodka that day. It was suggested that Lane could be robbed for cocaine.

George was then contacted about the plan and it was then he became involved. The plan never involved shooting and killing Lane, court heard.

A stolen vehicle was used to meet up with Lane at Original Joe's near Golden Mile. Lane got into his own vehicle for about two minutes before he entered the vehicle with George and his co-accused and they moved elsewhere.

Lane produced cocaine but when asked for payment, a gun was pointed at Lane and he was told to get out of the vehicle.

A struggle ensued in the car which then spilled out into the street, when the gun went off and fatally injured Lane. One ounce of cocaine was stolen.

George was in possession of a loaded .22-calibre rifle, which was used to shoot Lane in the upper leg near his groin, resulting in blood loss from damage to his femoral artery. Three bullet fragments were removed from his leg at the time.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue that evening, just blocks from the Original Joe's location where the evening meeting occurred.

Lane named suspect before going to hospital

Lane told the first responding officer he had been shot by George's co-accused, who cannot be named, and referred to the co-accused as a "friend."

Lane was taken to Regina General Hospital, and went into the operating room just after midnight. He died on the operating table on October 24.

Two of those people have been charged in Lane's death and their names are under publication ban, as their cases are still before the courts.