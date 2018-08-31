'They are our future': Sask. Roughrider gives away hundreds of backpacks

Jovon Johnson remembers walking around elementary school carrying his books because he couldn't afford a backpack.

The Saskatchewan Roughrider has come a long way since then, but says he remembers the challenges.

Now, Johnson has decided to act on those memories. He is giving away almost 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in need.

A group of children came down to the field after watching practice from the stands so they could get high fives from the players as they left. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Johnson said giving back to the community "means the world to me."

"Given this platform that we have it's our job to make sure that we're a force in the community," he said. "Because ultimately the community is what pays us."

On August 29, Johnson invited a few couple dozen children out to watch practice and get their backpacks in person.

Jovon Johnson said he was looking forward to handing out the backpacks to see the looks and smiles on the children’s faces and knowing that they appreciate it. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Children from ages one to fifteen came out to the backpack event; including one family who recently lost everything.

"It's always exciting when you have something new. Whether it's school clothes, backpacks, school supplies," Johnson said.

He said having supplies lets the kids focus better on learning.

Angelique Pepin and her son Sean came to get school supplies. They lost almost everything in an apartment fire earlier this month.

Pepin said getting something as simple as a backpack and supplies was an amazing help.

"People are so kind when others need help," she said. "It's a blessing again. We've been having so many blessings since this happened."

Liu LaFontaine attended with her own kids and 10 Syrian refugee children. LaFontaine mentors a Syrian family and when she heard about the backpack giveaway, she contacted Johnson to see if she could bring all the kids.

"He said 'Bring them by.' I just thought that was so amazing and so sweet of him to just immediately say yes," LaFontaine said.

Johnson is doing the backpack project independently of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but that his teammates helped out. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

One of the Syrian refugees was 13-year-old Ismal Avid. He lived in Lebanon before coming to Canada.

Avid started playing football in grade five and now hopes to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider in the future. He was excited to meet Johnson.

"[The Riders] are so good. They respect, like very respectful. They give high fives, they're so good," he said.

jovon Johnson stands with some of the children who got free backpacks on August 29.

Johnson said in the future he hopes to send backpacks and supplies to any community in Saskatchewan that needs help.

"Just continue to impact and help out youth be successful because they are our future," he said.

Johnson will be back on the field at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday for the Labour Day Classic.