Decision reserved in Joshua Petrin's first-degree murder appeal

Joshua Petrin, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Saskatoon in 2016, will have to wait to find out if his appeal of the conviction will be successful.

Petrin allegedly ordered a hit on a former member of the Alberta-based gang White-Boy Posse who had left the gang without permission, but the hitmen went to the wrong house.

Saskatoon mother Lory Ann Santos, then 34, was shot and killed when she opened the door.

Lorry Santos was killed when she answered her door. (Facebook)

Petrin's appeal was filed before the end of the day he was convicted back in 2016. Arguments were heard Monday and the court reserved its decision.

The defence argues that Justice Mona Dovell was wrong in not allowing the defence access to certain third party records from the Witness Protection Program which detailed benefits that were sought or received by some of the Crown witnesses. Another point of contention is that the defence says they were not allowed to cross-examine two witnesses with regards to their potential benefits that were sought or received from Witness Protection Program or police.

They are also saying the conviction on the conspiracy to commit murder charge was not supported by evidence.

The Crown refutes all of the points in issue.

In her 77-page ruling on Petrin's original trial, Justice Mona Dovell said it can often be difficult to prove conspiracy, but not in this case.

"The evidence is overwhelming that Josh Petrin is not only a member of the conspiracy; he is the creator of the conspiracy," Dovell wrote.

The defence is seeking an acquittal or alternatively, a new trial.

With files from The Canadian Press and Jason Warick