'Our hearts are shattered': Friends, family pay tribute to victim of Langham, Sask. shooting

Tributes to the Langham man who was killed during an apparent murder-suicide in Langham, Sask., last week have been pouring out since his passing, remembering him as an artist and a "cheerleader for his children."

Joshua Peters, 38, was found dead outside a home on Kyle Street in the town located about 30 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, prompting an emergency alert that morning that notified people in central Saskatchewan of a dangerous person and asked residents of Langham to shelter in place.

Since then, he's been lauded by family and friends for his role as a "fierce advocate" for his children and a "wonderfully fun parent," according to an obituary.

"He loved the outdoors and spent many hours canoeing with his family on the North Saskatchewan River in summer," it says.

'Unparalleled artist'

Peters was also a member of the Saskatoon-based band Elephant Seal.

In a Facebook post, the band said it was "shocked" when Peters' life was taken.

"Our hearts are shattered. Our lives feel empty without him," it said.

The band referred to him as an "unparalleled artist" that made them feel like rock stars more than anyone else did.

"Without him it feels as if there is no music; no song to be played; no lyrics to be sung, or even a page on which to write," the post said.

In an email to CBC News, Elephant Seal declined an interview and asked for privacy to grieve, but offered a statement that reads in part: "Josh was a generous, talented, humble man and was very, very dear to us. He is sorely missed and will never be forgotten."