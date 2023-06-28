Sask. man convicted of 1997 murder dies of 'apparent natural causes' in Saskatoon hospital

Joseph Thauberger, 81, died of apparent natural causes on Wednesday at a community hospital in Saskatoon, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

On July 27, 2023, Joseph was found guilty of second-degree murder and offering indignity to the remains of his brother Patrick Cyril Thauberger. The crimes happened in 1997.

Joseph pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Patrick's death remained a cold case until 2021 when police confirmed that human remains found in 2021 were Patrick's.

During his trial, the Crown argued he killed his brother because of a disagreement over the sale of farmland.

He said his brother died accidentally after falling down the stairs.

"The only conclusion that satisfies all the evidence is the deliberate murder of Patrick by blows to the head and strangulation, dismemberment of the skull and limbs from Patrick's body, and disposal of the missing body parts, perhaps with a tractor and a discer, as the accused told Barbara," Justice Janet McMurtry said in court.

Joseph, then 80 years old, was sentenced to life without eligibility for parole for 10 years.

CSC said Joseph was declared dead mid-day Wednesday and that, similar to all other deaths of inmates, his will be reviewed.