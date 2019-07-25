Jury issues two recommendations as Joseph Perez death inquest wraps up

The inquest into the 2018 death of Joseph Perez has wrapped in Regina.

The jury found Perez's cause of death to be mechanical positional asphyxia with methamphetamine toxicity and morbid obesity as contributing factors. They found his manner of death to be accidental.

The jury came back with two recommendations for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Regina Police Service (RPS).

One recommendation is that a dedicated radio channel be set up to facilitate communication between parties like police and EMS when they're both attending a scene.

"Direct communication ... is essential to better prepare EMS (Emergency Medical Services/SHA) to deal with the patient's condition upon arrival & expedite patient care," the recommendation reads, in part. "This will eliminate any time delay incurred from the passing of pertinent information from one party to another."

The inquest heard throughout that EMS had to return to their ambulance to get more relevant equipment like the LUCAS device for automatic CPR. They hadn't been made aware of the patient's exact condition when they arrived.

The other recommendation is that an inter-agency strategy be developed to deal with the crystal meth problem in Regina.

"It is suggested that the strategy include programs for education (within [the] agency's mandate), prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation," the recommendation reads, in part.

The jury suggested the Regina Police Service, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and social services should all be a part of the coalition.