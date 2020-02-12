Combination of weight, effects of meth could have accelerated Regina man's asphyxiation, inquest hears

An inquest jury is learning more about the death of 34-year-old Joseph Perez, who died in 2018 after police responded to a call at his Regina home saying he was in distress after using methamphetamine.

The forensic pathologist who conducted Perez's autopsy testified Tuesday, as did responding paramedics.

Dr. Andreea Nistor concluded in her autopsy report that Perez's cause of death was mechanical positional asphyxiation. That means that something was impeding Perez's ability to breathe. Nistor listed both the methamphetamine and Perez's obesity as contributing factors. Perez, who was 5'7", weighed around 285 pounds.

By any measure, Nistor considered the level of methamphetamine found in the toxicology report to be in the fatal range.

The combination of Perez's weight and the effect that crystal meth — a stimulant — has on the body could have accelerated asphyxiation, according to Nistor.

On Monday, police testified at the inquest that they had rolled him onto his stomach to handcuff him, as he was growing more and more agitated after they arrived at the apartment on Pasqua Street where he lived.

Police said they did that to secure the scene for the arrival of emergency medical services personnel. They said he was on his stomach for less than a minute.

EMS eventually requested Perez's handcuffs be taken off.

Nistor testified that the fact that Perez carried significant weight on his torso could have been affected his breathing while he was on his stomach. The weight of the person's body impedes the movement of the chest, she explained.

Nistor also found tiny dots on Perez's forehead and cheeks, which she said were veins that burst because of pressure — a hallmark of asphyxiation, she said.

The inquest heard Monday that police were on scene at 6:39 a.m., and EMS entered the apartment building a few minutes later.

EMS tried to revive Perez for upwards of 40 minutes. He did not have a pulse nor was he breathing on his own that entire time.

Sarah Erickson, one of the responding paramedics who testified Tuesday, said Perez vomited for around an hour while unconscious. His jaw remained locked too, something which made clearing his airways extremely difficult.

The initial ambulance was cleared to come into the building at 6:41 a.m. CST, after police had secured the scene. Backup was called shortly after, and that ambulance arrived at 6:51 a.m. A paramedic supervisor was also called, which is standard for serious calls, the inquest heard.

Tyson Mulatz was part of the duo of paramedics who arrived first. He said he remembered entering the apartment and seeing Perez on his stomach, but said he wasn't like that for very long.

Perez was taken to hospital, arriving there at 7:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden and unexpected deaths, according to the province, which announced the inquest in January.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died, and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest jury will receive their instructions from coroner Alma Wiebe, who is presiding, on Wednesday morning.