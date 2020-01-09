Inquest hears meth, obesity factors in Regina man's 2018 death

An inquest into the death of Joseph Perez began Monday.

Perez died in the early morning of January 16, 2018. He had taken crystal meth at his home — an apartment on Pasqua Street — then EMS and police were called after his mother found him in distress.

Witnesses Monday included both responding police officers, a responding paramedic, an investigator with the major crimes unit and a neighbour who called 9-1-1.

Witnesses gave conflicting accounts as to when CPR started and what position Perez was in throughout the call. Toxicology reports indicated that the level of meth in Perez's system was within the fatal range and that his weight and meth were contributing factors in his death.

The inquest heard police were on-scene at 6:39 a.m. CST and EMS entered the apartment building at 6:43.

Gaylene Nash, Perez's neighbour, said Perez was a good neighbour, as was his mother who he lived with.

"Joseph was a very quiet boy," Nash said. They never had any issues, she added.

Nash said she called 9-1-1 after Perez's mother came to her door early in the morning and asked for her help.

When Nash arrived, she said Perez was obviously in distress as he was writhing around and couldn't communicate clearly. Nash said Perez said he was in pain all over his body, but couldn't say much else.

All witnesses agreed Perez was in extreme distress when they saw him. They said he was sweating, had bulging eyes, and was alternating between flailing and tensing up to the point where it was hard to move or bend his limbs.

The inquest heard that police arrived before EMS, as they were supposed to secure the scene so EMS could administer care to Perez safely. Two constables arrived — Tyler Gruber and Claudia Jones — and soon after the decision was made to handcuff him as his agitation was increasing. They put Perez on his stomach to do that, but officers said he was only in that position for less than a minute.

A radio call was made to tell EMS the scene was ready for them but to hurry because of the level of distress Perez appeared to be in. Gruber said he noticed Perez had stopped breathing and that EMS arrived almost at that exact moment.

CPR was performed by Gruber while paramedics went back to the ambulance to get other supplies. When EMS got back, they took over primary care of Perez.

One responding paramedic said he remembers a substantial amount of vomit during the call but can't recall when that started.

Sgt. Kelly Campbell was an investigator at the time for the major crimes unit. He was in charge of investigating police action at the scene to determine if anything criminal took place. Campbell's investigation found there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of police. An independent observer is also appointed when police investigate police in this way.

The inquest is set to continue for the rest of the week.