Jon Ryan's stint with the NFL's Buffalo Bills has come to an end.

The Regina punter signed with the Bills after being released from the Seattle Seahawks where he spent 10 seasons.

On Saturday, the Bills announced Ryan had been released along with more than 30 other players so the team could meet its 53-man roster limit.

We’ve released 34 players from the roster.<br><br>More info on our moves: <a href="https://t.co/4Ll4OAWyEI">https://t.co/4Ll4OAWyEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/97PnO9iDkw">pic.twitter.com/97PnO9iDkw</a> —@buffalobills

Ryan signed with the Bills less than two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old has punted for 40,895 yards in 12 NFL seasons with Green Bay and Seattle.