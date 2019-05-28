Mother and son Barb and Jon Ryan to receive honorary degrees from U of R

It's all in the family for the Ryans. Barb Ryan, longtime volunteer, and her football playing son Jon will be receiving Honorary Doctor of Laws honoris causa from the University of Regina.

It is the highest non-academic honour the University can bestow.

Jon Ryan won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He also founded a program that helps young tackle football players get the right gear and provides more training for coaches to improve player safety. Jon's foundation, the Bob Ryan Foundation, provides scholarships for University of Regina Rams players and is named after his father.

Barb she said she had a big void to fill in her life after her husband died. That's when she started volunteering. She's worked for years as a point of contact for refugees settling into their life in Regina, along with other volunteer activities.

"I just love them all. I just really enjoy hanging out with them, I enjoy their stories, they've made me appreciate our life in Canada so much," she said.

She said both she and Jon are honoured to be recognized in this way.

"This one is really special and to get it with Jon is really cool," she said.

"I'm pretty proud of myself, actually. It's not something that you ever think you're going to be rewarded for because I get rewarded every day."